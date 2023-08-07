Anthrax’s Scott Ian Offer His Opinion On Use Of Backing Tracks During Live Shows: “It’s All Part Of The Show”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 1:03 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, Anthrax’s guitarist Scott Ian has shared his opinion on bands who rely on pre recorded tracks during their live performances.

Over the past years, several artists and bands have been given a pass for using pre-recorded tracks, drum triggers and other technology that helped makes concerts more consistent and realistic. In todays music scene pre recorded tracks have become increasingly common for touring artists of in all music genres.

During an interview with Syncin’ Stanley on Youtube Ian shares his thoughts about bands using pre recorded tracks during their concerts.

“Obviously, I’m aware that this is something that’s going on these days now that the technology has made it possible to do these kind of things. And my opinion is I really don’t care. I don’t care what artists do or what bands do to make their show happen. My opinion is that it’s hard out there for bands and artists these days; it’s never been tougher. And whatever it takes to get a show on, I think. It’s all part of the show. This is just new technology that people aren’t accepting yet. That’s just my opinion.” said Ian.

The guitarist adds: Really, who cares? You know what I mean? If it’s something you don’t like, then you have the choice. You have the choice as a consumer to spend your money or not spend your money. And, really, that’s what it comes down to. So why there’s a big deal about it, honestly, I don’t care.”

Ian concludes with: “I will say this. I did hear an AI version of Bon Scott singing on [AC/DC’s] ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ yesterday online, and it gave me the chills in a good way. So, whatever. I love that. I’m sure if there was other AI stuff I heard, I’d probably maybe have a different opinion on it. It all just comes down to what it is and how it moves you.”

Back in March 2020, Shinedown’s guitarist Zach Myers told Rock Feed that “90 percent” of rock artists use at least some pre-recorded tracks during their live performances.

“It bothers me that it bothers people. I’m, like, ‘Why does this bother you?’ It’s the way it is. People have been doing this since the ’80s. And we want the sound to be the best it can be. Could we go up there, just the four of us, and put on the best rock show ever? Of course. But that’s not how we wanna do it.” said Myers.

