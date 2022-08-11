Joey Belladonna Discusses His Departure From Anthrax: “I Didn’t Quit, I Got Sideswiped Out Of There”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 3:31 PM

According to Blabbermouth, in a recent episode of Randy Legault’s Beer Rum & Rock N Roll podcast, Joey Belladonna commented on his departure from Anthrax, revealing that he did not quit the band. Belladonna built an analogy regarding the band’s 1993 album Sound Of White Noise, in which he explained that he was “sideswiped” off the record and the band’s lineup.

Belladonna commented on the situation, offering, “Forget about that record without me. I could have been on that record regardless of what they came up with. Let’s just pretend they didn’t even write that record yet. That record would have been cool too regardless of what you’re already familiar with. I’m not saying whatever was on there wasn’t right. I was in that car that rode into that record. I got sideswiped out of there. I didn’t quit anything. I don’t want anybody thinking that, ’cause I wouldn’t even have the heart to do that.”

He also discussed his return to Anthrax as well as the public disses from some of his fellow band members in past interviews over the years. He compared the situation to returning to a cheating ex-girlfriend, remarking: “Some people are, like, ‘Why the hell are you back with them? Why would you go back? That’s stupid, man. You’re an idiot. She cheated on you twice, dude. Don’t go back with her.”

He admitted that his return was a bit difficult because of the previous comments that some of his bandmates had made but that they ultimately patched up their relationship. Lastly, Belladonna said that he “respect[s] and highly recommend[s] everything that they do” and that he is hopeful for the band’s future.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat