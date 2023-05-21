Charlie Benante and Philip Anselmo Pay Tribute to The Smiths’ Andy Rourke

Home News Jaden Johnson May 21st, 2023 - 8:59 PM

The tragic passing of The Smiths bass player, Andy Rourke, has left musicians across the rock scene in a state of mourning. Recently Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, and Pantera lead singer, Philip Anselmo, joined forces to pay tribute to Rourke in an Instagram throwback of the duo performing The Smiths songs together.

Benante penned the heartfelt caption, “Verified @philiphanselmo and I have always had this bond over the band @thesmithsofficial . Whenever we would get together we would break out a tune or 2 . This video is from a #metalmasters show which became @metalallegiance . The passing of @andyrourkemusic today once again made me think about the hero’s that are leaving us. If you don’t like the Smiths , you can still enjoy the musicianship . I would always say how Andy was such a great bass player, always complimenting the guitar work of @johnnymarrgram . I wish we got to see the original 4 play together again, that would’ve been so Great! Rip Andy #aşk #thesmiths #morrissey @panteraofficial @anthrax thank you @creature_kenny for this video.”

