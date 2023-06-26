Metallica Announce “Takeover” Events For 2023-2024 World Tour

Home News Anya Kennelly June 26th, 2023 - 10:55 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to the Brooklyn Vegan Metallica has recently announced that on their ongoing World Tour, they are planning “Takeover” events to entertain the fans. They have been on the road since this past April and plan to continue until September of 2024, conquering the globe one tour stop at a time. They have been touring for their newest album 72 Seasons, released back in 2022. The album reached pretty high on the Billboard 200 Chart the title song even reached the number 2 spot as fans loved the new release.

Throughout the tour, there will be “takeover” events for the fans to enjoy such as special performances, film fests, pop-up stores, book signings and much more. One of the more consistent acts during the takeover events is Metallica’s Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo will be performing with his band OTTO. Another staple at the events appears to be Bastardane, who will also be touring during this time. The film fest has caused excitement amongst fans and what is now dubbed, The Metallica Film Fest is set to be on August 5 in New York during the day while the rest of the performances will be in the same place later that night. Tickets for this “takeover” event go on sale June 30 with the presale on June 29.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Metallica Takeover Events and World Tour

04/08/23 – New York City, NY – MetLife Stadium

05/08/23 – New York City, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

06/08/23 – New York City, NY – MetLife Stadium

11/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Stade Olympique

12/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Theatre Fairmount

13/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Stade Olympique

18/08/23 – Dallas TX – AT&T Stadium

19/08/23 – Dallas TX – Three Links

20/08/23 – Dallas TX – AT&T Stadium

25/08/23 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

26/08/23 – Los Angeles – Viper Room

27/08/23 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

01/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

02/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

03/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

03/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome

04/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – Hi-Pointe

05/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome

10/11/23 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11/11/23 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

12/11/23 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field