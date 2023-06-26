Metallica Announce “Takeover” Events For 2023-2024 World Tour

According to the Brooklyn Vegan Metallica has recently announced that on their ongoing World Tour, they are planning “Takeover” events to entertain the fans. They have been on the road since this past April and plan to continue until September of 2024, conquering the globe one tour stop at a time. They have been touring for their newest album 72 Seasons, released back in 2022. The album reached pretty high on the Billboard 200 Chart the title song even reached the number 2 spot as fans loved the new release.
Throughout the tour, there will be “takeover” events for the fans to enjoy such as special performances, film fests, pop-up stores, book signings and much more. One of the more consistent acts during the takeover events is Metallica’s Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo will be performing with his band OTTO. Another staple at the events appears to be Bastardane, who will also be touring during this time. The film fest has caused excitement amongst fans and what is now dubbed, The Metallica Film Fest is set to be on August 5 in New York during the day while the rest of the performances will be in the same place later that night. Tickets for this “takeover” event go on sale June 30 with the presale on June 29.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
Metallica Takeover Events and World Tour
04/08/23 – New York City, NY – MetLife Stadium
05/08/23 – New York City, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
06/08/23 – New York City, NY – MetLife Stadium
11/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Stade Olympique
12/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Theatre Fairmount
13/08/23 – Montreal, CA – Stade Olympique
18/08/23 – Dallas TX – AT&T Stadium
19/08/23 – Dallas TX – Three Links
20/08/23 – Dallas TX – AT&T Stadium
25/08/23 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
26/08/23 – Los Angeles – Viper Room
27/08/23 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
01/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
02/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
03/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
03/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome
04/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – Hi-Pointe
05/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome
10/11/23 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
11/11/23 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
12/11/23 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field