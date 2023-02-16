Pantera’s Rex Brown Makes Special Appearance at Anthrax Show in Albuquerque

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

According to blabbermouth.net last night Pantera‘s bassist Rex Brown joined Anthrax on stage last night at Revel, Albuquerque, New Mexico to perform Anthrax‘s song “Only” along with a portion of Pantera‘s tune “Domination.”

When the concert was over Anthrax‘s guitarist Scott Ian went on Instagram to share a video of Brown‘s appearance and on the post Ian was not afraid to express his joy of performing with the Pantera guitarist.

“AnthRex!!! It was so great to have Rex on stage with us tonight in Albuquerque. He played Onlyand then we kicked into the end of Domination. Can you tell we’re having fun? It felt like 1997 up there. Thanks for the sold out show at the Revel (named after my son?) and a huge thank you to Mayor Tim Keller and his staff for the incredible hospitality!”

Zakk Wylde, Charlie Benante, Philip Anselmo and Brown will be the headlining act for a number of major festivals across North America and Europe while performing some of their own headlining concerts. Pantera will also be the opening act for Metallica‘s massive North American stadium tour for this year and next year.