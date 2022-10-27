Zakk Wylde Says Pantera Shows Are Not a Reunion but ‘Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Two of Their Buddies’

Texas heavy metal icons Pantera are all set to play their first shows in over 20 years this December. The six performances that are currently will feature core members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus new recruits Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. Though it is exciting to see Pantera back together, fans can’t help but express their sadness at half the group not making it this far. Without founding members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, both of whom have passed away, this doesn’t feel like a proper Pantera reunion.
Ever since Wylde and Benante were summoned to fill information the late Abbott brothers, both musicians have made it a point to emphasize that their purpose is to honor Pantera’s legacy rather than become a part of it. In a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar, Wylde once again made it clear that the upcoming concerts will be a tribute to Pantera’s impact on the metal scene.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado