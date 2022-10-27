mxdwn Music

Zakk Wylde Says Pantera Shows Are Not a Reunion but ‘Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Two of Their Buddies’

October 27th, 2022 - 1:17 PM

Texas heavy metal icons Pantera are all set to play their first shows in over 20 years this December. The six performances that are currently will feature core members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus new recruits Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. Though it is exciting to see Pantera back together, fans can’t help but express their sadness at half the group not making it this far. Without founding members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, both of whom have passed away, this doesn’t feel like a proper Pantera reunion.

Ever since Wylde and Benante were summoned to fill information the late Abbott brothers, both musicians have made it a point to emphasize that their purpose is to honor Pantera’s legacy rather than become a part of it. In a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar, Wylde once again made it clear that the upcoming concerts will be a tribute to Pantera’s impact on the metal scene.

“It was so funny, because somebody was like, ‘It’s not Pantera!,’ Wylde said. “Of course it’s not Pantera. It’s Phil, Rex and two of their buddies getting together to honor Dime, Vinnie and all their achievements.”

“It’s a celebration of Pantera,” he continued. “And all the mountains they conquered. It’s the way I look at it.”

Later in the interview, Wylde also recalled how he was asked to be join the legends on stage for the December shows.

“There was always word about that going around,” Wylde said about the Pantera celebration. “And I just always said, ‘That’s up to the guys.’ It’s almost kind of like, the way I always viewed it, if Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding called up Eric Clapton because Eric and Jimi, they’re all friends. And they’re just like, ‘Eric, we’re gonna get together, and we’re gonna go honor Jimi. Would you sing and play Jimi’s stuff?’ Of course Eric would do it. I mean, that’s his buddy. Of course, I would do it.

“It’s like, ‘Zakk, would you ever do it?’ It’s like, ‘Well, of course I’m going to do it. Why would I not?’ I’m going to do best job I can, obviously, but that’s not my decision, that’s the guys. Back in the day with Vinnie, there were discussions, and then, after Vinnie passed away, I didn’t think anything would ever happen. I remember Phil [Anselmo] called me one night, and was like, ‘Zakk, me and Rex [Brown] would really love it if you would honor Dime.’

“And I was like, ‘Of course, guys, I would always be here to honor Dime and all your achievements.’ The way I looked at it — It’s just a bunch of friends getting together, honoring their buddies, you know what I mean?”

The first of these shows will take place on December 2 at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest alongside the Scorpions, Meshuggah, Arch Enemy and Cradle of Filth. On December 6, they’ll perform at the Monterey Metal Fest in Monterey Mexico alongside Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate and Behemoth. Later in December, Pantera are scheduled to perform at Knotfest’s three South American installments, namely Colombia, Chile and Brasil on December 9, 12 and 18 respectively. (Revolver)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

