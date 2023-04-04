Foo Fighters, Pixies, Spoon and More to Play Intimate Shows at Replica 9:30 Club in D.C.

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 10:42 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to brooklynvegan.com today The Atlantis have announced more names of bands and artists who will be performing at the venue to help celebrate the original 9:30 Club’s 44 anniversary.

In light of the joyus occasion, the club’s first 44 shows will cost $44 each. The Atlantis is scheduled to open its doors on May 30.

Foo Fighters, Pixies, Spoon, The Walkmen, Yo La Tengo, Struts, Hot Chip, Third Eye Blind, Living Colour, Gogol Bordello, Bush, Shakey Graves, Drive -By Truckers, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton and other are scheduled to perform.

Also performing will be Thievery Corporation, Joan Jett, Gary Clark Jr., Ben Gibbard, Luna, Bartees Strange, Tove Lo, Billy Idol, Bastille, Matt & Kim Maggie Rodgers, The Head nd The Heart, Jeff Tweedy, Clutch and more.

Tickets for all 44 shows will be available by Ticketmaster Request and people can sign up now through this Friday. To prevent ticket scalpers, all tickets will be non-transferrable. Full details on tickets are here.

