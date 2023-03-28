Modest Mouse and Pixies Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Cat Powers

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 10:55 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to pitchfork.com the bands Modest Mouse and Pixies have announced they will be embarking on a co-headlining North America Tour with features support from artist Cat Power. Each tour will be taking both bands across the continent this Summer.

Things kick off with a two performances in New York before Modest Mouse and Pixies visit Massachusetts, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, British Columbia and Oregon before ending things in San Diego.

Recently selling out their 25 anniversary tour for their 1997 album The Lonesome Crowded West, Modest Mouse continues to to be one of the most consistent live acts today. Also the band released their latest new album The Golden Casket on June 25, 2021 by Epic Records.

The Pixies have been acclaimed as the most influential and pioneering band of the late 80s alternate rock movement where they served as influences for artists Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer and many more.

Also the Pixes have announce this years third North American leg is also the final leg for their 2022-2023 World Tour which started in March 2022 and will be finishing on September 2023.

The tour has given the band sold out shows across North America, the UK, Europe, South America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

For tickets and information visit www.modestmouse.com

Modes Mouse and Pixies Tour Dates

8/20 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

8/21 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/22 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/24 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

8/25 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

8/26 North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

8/28 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

8/29 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/30 Chicago, Il – Salt Shed Outdoors

9/2 Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

9/4 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

9-6 Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront

9/7 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

9/8 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/9 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/12 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

9/13 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

9/15 Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

9/16 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square