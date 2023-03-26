100 Drummers Play Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” as Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 12:11 PM

According to blabbermouth.net one year ago millions of people were informed about the sudden passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and to honor the musician’s legacy, Studio Brussel gathered 100 drummers and the Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation to perform the Foo Fighters‘s tune “My Hero.”

In the article Black Box Revelation briefly describes the experience about performing with other drummers to honor Hawkins.

“Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honoring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

Musician Gino Kesteloot adds, “It’s the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honor our hero this way.”

The performance was filmed at Sportpaleis Antwerp, which was the last venue in Belgium where Hawkins performed with the Foo Fighters before his passing. Hawkins died on March 25 of last year at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

The drummer joined the Foo Fighters back in 1997 and before that, Hawkins played with the band Sylvia. Also the musician was in the backing band for Sass Jordan and Hawkins also toured with Alanis Morissette.

Back in 2021 Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of the Foo Fighters and his most recent work with the band included 2021’s Medicine At Midnight album and Foo Fighters’s horror film Studio 666.