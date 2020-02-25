Maggie Rogers Announces Spring 2020 Birthday Fun Run Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 11:27 AM

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has announced a brief set of tour tour dates title the Birthday Fun Run Tour, which will take place from April until June of this year. The performer will be making numerous stops at high profile music festivals including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Bottlerock Napa Valley, Primavera Sound Barcelona, NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Best Kept Secret and the Firefly Music Festival. Tickets for these upcoming events will go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

new fun run shows added ! come party like it’s ma birthday 🎈 (cause it..like..is) 😎♉😎

tix on sale friday at 10 am https://t.co/rBp9BLWdDj pic.twitter.com/OpeEPUfiDs — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 25, 2020

Vocalist Lizzy Plapinger, best known under her stage name as LPX will be accompanying Rogers during her non-festival tour dates this year. LPX recently released her studio album Junk of The Heart, which was supported by singles such as “Global Warming” and “Give Up The Ghost.”

Rogers wrapped up a massive 2019 tour, which was in support of her recent debut studio album Heard It In A Past Life. The performer recently revealed a new song “Love You For A Long Time” which held a more roots influence to her style of music.

Rogers gained prominence when her song “Alaska” was played to Pharrell Williams during a masterclass at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. She has explained this experience as “essential” to her career.

“First of all, the whole Pharrell and going viral thing is an essential part of my story,” she explained in an interview with the Independent. “It’s how most people know me. I’d be showing up in places like France and they’d be like, ‘Tell us about Pharrell’, but I realise that I haven’t really given people anything else to talk about yet. That’s why I’m so excited about this new record.”

Tour Dates:

4/ 18 Revention Music Center Houston, TX*

4/19 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

4/21 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

4/23 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

5/23 Bottlerock Napa Valley Napa, CA

6/5 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

6/12 NOS Primavera Sound Porto, Portugal

6/14 Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

6/18 – 6/21 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE

*w/LPX/Non Festival

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer