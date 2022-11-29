Hot Chip Brings Out Dancing AIs in Music Video for “Broken”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 4:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today English band Hot Chip have released the music video of the song “Broken.” The video is a fun and catchy dance anthem that will cause the audience to get up and move. “Broken” has been released as a single with a video by Maxim Kelly.

Hot Chip‘s music video is a part of a documentary about the development of AI software that can direct a video but it is done in a 80s style with a robotic boy band of dancing robots.

“I’m intrigued by A.I. machines doing artwork. In the future, robots and computers might make music videos too, this is what I imagine the first will look like. I referenced the boyband videos I grew up watching on MTV, overly sentimental with emotional and gut-wrenching performances. In this video, soulless androids run through all the motions and cliches of these videos with deadpan robotic precision. It’s a pop video with all the entertaining and watchable bits taken out.” said Kelly.

The EP remix of “Broken” features Jacques Lu Cont (aka Madonna/Dua Lipa/Pet Shop Boys collaborator Stuart Price), friend and former DFA label mate Planningtorock, and DEEWEE artist Each Other.

