Wilco Joins Yo La Tengo at Chicago Show for Performance of Covers From The Beatles, Bob Dylan and More

According to brooklynvegan.com rock band Yo La Tengo have been performing tribute songs on their This Stupid World Tour with appropriate location covers. During the concert in Chicago last Friday night, Yo La Tengo performed a cover of Wilco‘s “If I Ever Was a Child” during their first set.
A little later on, the band brought out Wilco for their encore which covered The Beatles’s “She’s a Woman,” Bob Dylan’s “Love Minus Zero/No Limit,” The Heartbreakers’s “One Track Mind” and Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?”
Based from the video, the audience loved the performance from Yo La Tengo and Wilco because everyone in the crowd was happily listening and singing along while both bands serenade the venue with a beautiful performance.
During a concert on their current US tour earlier this month, Yo La Tengo made waves by performing a show in Nashville, in drag to protest the state’s restrictive new drag law.
Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to sign a law banning “adult cabaret” on public property or anywhere it could be seen by children, including “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”.
Setlist of Yo La Tengo’s performance Metro, Chicago 3/24/2023
Set 1
Sinatra Drive Breakdown
Tonight’s Episode
Ashes
If I Ever Was a Child (Wilco cover)
Aselestine
I’m on My Way
Nowhere Near
Apology Letter
Miles Away
Set 2
This Stupid World
Let’s Save Tony Orlando’s House
From a Motel 6
Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad
Beanbag Chair
Fallout
Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop
Drug Test
Nothing to Hide
Tom Courtenay
Blue Line Swinger
Encore
She’s a Woman (The Beatles cover) (with Wilco)
Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan cover) (with Wilco)
One Track Mind (The Heartbreakers cover) (with Wilco)
Who Knows Where the Time Goes? (Fairport Convention cover) (with Wilco)
Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried