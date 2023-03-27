Wilco Joins Yo La Tengo at Chicago Show for Performance of Covers From The Beatles, Bob Dylan and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 27th, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to brooklynvegan.com rock band Yo La Tengo have been performing tribute songs on their This Stupid World Tour with appropriate location covers. During the concert in Chicago last Friday night, Yo La Tengo performed a cover of Wilco‘s “If I Ever Was a Child” during their first set.

A little later on, the band brought out Wilco for their encore which covered The Beatles’s “She’s a Woman,” Bob Dylan’s “Love Minus Zero/No Limit,” The Heartbreakers’s “One Track Mind” and Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?”

Based from the video, the audience loved the performance from Yo La Tengo and Wilco because everyone in the crowd was happily listening and singing along while both bands serenade the venue with a beautiful performance.

During a concert on their current US tour earlier this month, Yo La Tengo made waves by performing a show in Nashville, in drag to protest the state’s restrictive new drag law.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to sign a law banning “adult cabaret” on public property or anywhere it could be seen by children, including “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”.

Setlist of Yo La Tengo’s performance Metro, Chicago 3/24/2023

Set 1

Sinatra Drive Breakdown

Tonight’s Episode

Ashes

If I Ever Was a Child (Wilco cover)

Aselestine

I’m on My Way

Nowhere Near

Apology Letter

Miles Away

Set 2

This Stupid World

Let’s Save Tony Orlando’s House

From a Motel 6

Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad

Beanbag Chair

Fallout

Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop

Drug Test

Nothing to Hide

Tom Courtenay

Blue Line Swinger

Encore

She’s a Woman (The Beatles cover) (with Wilco)

Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan cover) (with Wilco)

One Track Mind (The Heartbreakers cover) (with Wilco)

Who Knows Where the Time Goes? (Fairport Convention cover) (with Wilco)