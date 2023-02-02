The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser Receives Surprise Human Remains in the Mail

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Many bands have received their fair share of surprises and according to consequence.net indie rock band The Walkmen received a unpleasant and unexpected surprise in the mail. A funeral home sent lead singer Hamilton Leithauser a package which contained human remains.

Earlier this week Leithauser went on Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the surprise he received in the mail.

I just received package addressed to “current resident”. Address was mine. Inside package are cremated remains of a man from Oct 2017. I do not know the man. I’ve lived here for 6 years. (1/2) — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

On another Tweet Leithauser shares his frustrations when he calls the funeral home to discuss why the ashes were sent to him.

I got in touch with the funeral home, and the director is a F#CKING ASSH#LE, doesn’t give a sh#t about this poor guy, and refuses to take them back. Now I have this stranger’s ashes in my kitchen. What should I do with them? — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

Then Leithauser continues to share is feelings toward the funeral home by posting a message to them on another twitter post.

This feels a little bit “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. In case anybody wants to send hate mail, or wants to know where NOT to die, or send your loved ones, get in touch with Juan’s Funeral home at 509 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/6UP6FsLpcU — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

Soon after that post Leithauser shared the lively conversation he had with John. Based on the conversation, it does seem like the director did not care about the situation.

This is an actual snippet of my conversation w John: John: well I dunno…maybe he used to live there? Maybe he’s dead? Me: Of course he’s fcking dead you just mailed him to me! — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

Stay tuned for any further developments on this story.