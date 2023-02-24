Gorillaz Share Rhythmic New Song “Tormenta” Featuring Bad Bunny

Home News Gracie Chunes February 24th, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

On Friday, February 24, Gorillaz finally released their long awaited album Cracker Island. With the release of the album, we got an abundance of new songs from the group, including “Tormenta” featuring recent Grammy award winner Bad Bunny. Check out the song and visualizer below.

The upbeat track features vocals by Damon Albarn, or 2D, and Bad Bunny. The song alternates between English, sung by Albarn, and Spanish, sung by Bad Bunny. The song talks of weathering a storm, tormenta, for someone you love.

Gorillaz released Cracker Island today, an album full of exciting features like Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Beck and more. The group will be making their 2023 North American debut at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. Find tickets and more information here.

Cracker Island track-listing is as follows:

Cracker Island ft. Thundercat

Oil ft. Stevie Nicks

The Tired Influencer

Tarantula

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Baby Queen

Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny

Skinny Ape

Possession Island ft. Beck

Stream “Tormenta” here.

Stream Cracker Island here.