Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn Plays Beautiful Piano Tribute to Trugoy From De La Soul

Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com Gorillaz’s lead singer Damon Albarn went on social media and posted a brief solo piano performance in tribute to De La Soul‘s member Trugoy the Dove who died yesterday at the age of 54. Albarn helped De La Soul in the early 2000s by featuring on the trio’s albums and live performances by the Gorillaz, including the hit single “Feel Good Inc.”

“A loop for Dave. I love you.”

As a whole. Albarn‘s piano performance is stunning by how the singer’s strong emotions can felt through each powerful key and in a bittersweet way Albarn want to express the love he has for his late friend. Surely Dove will be missed but the legacy he left behind can be felt through Albarn‘s elegant piano performance.

It wasn’t just Albarn who paid tribute to Dove on social media because when learning about the death Gorillaz went on their Instagram page to express their love for the late De La Soul member.

“Our brother. We love you.”

According to spin.com Dove passed away before De La Soul’s catalog making March 3 debut on streaming services which following decades of negotiations related to the contracts and sample clearances. De La Soul was scheduled to play three U.K. shows in April but there hasn’t been an announcement yet if the group will continue as perform.

On a lighter note the group will be featured on the song “Crocadillaz,” which is an international bonus track on Gorillaz’s upcoming album Cracker Island.

