Beck Returns With New Single “Thinking About You”

February 10th, 2023

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Exciting news for Beck fans, a new single was just released. The title of the song is called Thinking about you, it is a new song that just came out to help smooth and tug on the heartstrings. A perfect song especially since Valentines Day is coming up as well.

Thinking about you is a very beautiful and acoustic song, it sounds like a love song of someone who you may miss or loss. The lyrics in this song are very touching to the heart there is a lyric in the song that shows it may be for the loss of someone you love. “40 roses Couldn’t cover my grave No crossing roads for me for my soul to save Wanna believe in something Don’t even have to be true Just thinking about you Thinking about you.”

At the end of every lyric, he says “thinking about you” or “she’s gone.” Very simple yet it holds a deeper meaning to the listener.

Beck has big plans for the year 2023, he kicked it off with his single Thinking about you. According to a press release, “His upcoming 2023 live calendar begins with a trio of stripped-down acoustic performances in Australia, includes appearance at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday shows at the Hollywood Bowl and the High-Water Festival in North Charleston SC, and is rounded out by his highly anticipated North American co-headline tour with Phoenix.”

