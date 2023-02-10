Gorillaz Shares Action-Packed Music Video for “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo

Home News Gracie Chunes February 10th, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Gorillaz has released a new music video for their song “Silent Running” featuring longtime collaborator Adeleye Omotayo. The song is off the band’s upcoming album, Cracker Isalnd, set to be released on Friday, February 24 via Warner Records. Watch the new action packed video below.

The new music video, directed by Jamie Hewlett and Nexus Studios director Fx Goby, features Gorillaz members Murdoc, Noodle and Russel solve the mystery of 2D’s disappearance. Each member has their own problems, but they are all barreling towards a prophesized day of reckoning called The Rupture. This and the fate of the band itself, is revealed in the new video. The music video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. “The shadow of time is always following us. Nothing is forever. Those who fight it are doomed to lose,” shared Noodle.

Gorillaz will return to North America to headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. Find tickets and more information here.

Cracker Island track-listing is as follows:

Cracker Island ft. Thundercat

Oil ft. Stevie Nicks

The Tired Influencer

Tarantula

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Baby Queen

Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny

Skinny Ape

Possession Island ft. Beck

Stream “Silent Running” here.

Pre-order Cracker Island here.