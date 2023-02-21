Gorillaz Movie Canceled at Netflix Amid Budget Cuts

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net fans will not be able to see Gorillaz‘s feature length film on Netflix because band member Damon Albarn said that the project “will never happen” due to the recent budget cuts from the streaming service. In 2020 Albarn first mentioned that Gorillaz had “signed contracts” and “written scripts” for an unnamed movie about the virtual band.

But Netflix made several cutbacks in their animation department in the past year which includes massive layoffs and cancelations of popular shows. During an interview with Belgian publication HUMO Albarn was asked if Gorillaz‘s upcoming movie has been suspended.

“Yes, that is to say, and without naming names because the whole matter has not yet been settled: the streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings.”

Although the film did not follow through, fans will have something to rejoice about because this Friday the band’s eighth studio album Cracker Island will be released. Also Gorillaz are scheduled to perform at Coachella later on this.

Since the film is no longer a part of Netflix, perhaps other streaming companies such as Hulu, Peacock and Paramount+ can try bring Gorillaz‘s movie to life by allowing it to become available to stream on all three platforms.

