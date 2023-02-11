Static-X Announce “Project Regeneration Vol.2 Featuring The Final Recordings Of Wayne Static For November 2023 Release

Home News Gracie Chunes February 11th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Static-X has announced their eighth studio album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2. The band has released the first single from the album, a cover of the Nine Inch Nails‘ “Terrible Lie.” The new album is set to be released on Friday, November 3.

This reimagined version of the Nine Inch Nails classic features vocals recorded by Wayne Static, along with an epic musical interpretation created by the original lineup and their producer Xer0. The band’s unique interpretation injects the electronic feel of a Nine Inch Nails song with the signature energy of Static-X and their Evil Disco sound. The music video, directed by Edsel Dope and co-directed by Matt Zane, features Static projected behind the band as they perform the song.

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is the result of collaborations between the four founding members: Wayne Static, Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay, along with their new vocalist/guitarist/producer Xer0. Produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild, the album features 13 new songs. “I am so happy that the recording for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is finally finished, and the album is currently being mixed by our long-time producer Ulrich Wild. The only thing left is for the vinyl manufacturing to be completed,” explains Tony Campos. “I am proud to say that between Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, we have been able to bring the fans 25 brand new Static-X songs, most of which feature Wayne Static on lead vocals. Nobody would have imagined that any of this could even be possible a few short years ago.”

Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay and Xer0 will be touring in 2023 headlining the “Rise Of The Machine Tour” with Fear Factory alongside Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. Find tickets and more information regarding the tour here.

Rise Of The Machine North American tour dates are as follows:

* Mushroomhead # Twiztid

2/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/27 – Portland, OR – Roseland

2/28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

3/1 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

3/2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

3/3 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

3/4 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

3/5 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

3/7 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren*

3/8 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater *

3/9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom*

3/10 – Dallas, TX – House of Bluest*

3/11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*

3/12 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues*

3/14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

3/15 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live*

3/16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground*

3/17 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

3/18 – Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.*

3/19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

3/21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live*

3/22 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s*

3/23 – Montreal, QC – MTelus *

3/24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

3/25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall*

3/26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues#

3/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian#

3/29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts#

3/30 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs#

3/31– Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde*

4/1 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

4/2 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center*

4/4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection*

4/5 – St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall#

4/6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue#

4/7 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues#

Stream “Terrible Lie” here.