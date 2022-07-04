Mushroomhead’s Steve “Skinny” Felton Explains Latest Lineup Changes

Home News Skyy Rincon July 4th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Ohio-based heavy metal band Mushroomhead has experienced quite a few lineup changes in recent years. Vocalist Jason “J Mann” Popson and samplist Rick”St1tch” Thomas have both made the decision to not participate in the band’s ongoing tour. Scott Beck of Ventana has been filling in for Popson and Aydin Michael has taken over for Thomas during live performances. Previously, vocalist Jackie LaPonza and guitarist Tom “Tankx” Shaffner departed the band leading Joe “Jenkins” Gaal to take over Shaffner.

With all of the lineup shifts, founding member Steve “Skinny” Felton has made a surprising revelation. According to Blabbermouth, Felton claims Mushroomhead is “stronger than ever.”

“We ended up rebranding the band once again. And we changed up quite a bit of the material because of that. We’ve got abilities now that we simply did not have in the past, as far as touring. So we’re totally taking advantage of it,” Felton explained in an interview with Germany’s Moshpit Passion.

Discussing the reasons for the band’s ever evolving lineup, Felton responded, “COVID came in and changed a lot of people’s lives, and some people decided that they didn’t wanna do the touring anymore. And we weren’t gonna just sit around and wait for people to feel that the world was convenient enough for them.”

He went on to say that the band has been trying to tour for two years, following the release of their eighth studio album A Wonderful Life which came out in June 2020 via Napalm Records. Felton simply did not want to wait any longer to hit the road and neither did some of his fellow bandmates.