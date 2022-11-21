mxdwn Music

Menu

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Leaves Twitter and Elon Musk Calls Reznor a ‘Crybaby’

November 21st, 2022 - 11:58 AM

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Leaves Twitter and Elon Musk Calls Reznor a ‘Crybaby’
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nail’s lead singer Trent Reznor   is just one of many who are not happy with Elon Musk’s take over on Twitter and as of yesterday Reznor  took matters into his own hands by deactivating his account before leaving Twitter. During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter Reznor discusses why he is leaving Twitter for good.

I’m about to depart, We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.” said Reznor

When Reznor left Twitter Musk took the time to  unapologetically and humorously respond to Reznor’s statement by calling Reznor a cry baby for expressing his feelings toward him and leaving Twitter.

Ever since Musk  has bought Twitter he has lost half the company’s staff, added a $8 per-month blue verification check mark fee, gave an ultimatum to the staff  by telling them to  either return to the office or quit their job and reactivated Donald Trump’s account. Also earlier today it has been 24 hours since Musk reactivated Trump’s Twitter account and people are still alive on earth.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.