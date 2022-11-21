Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Leaves Twitter and Elon Musk Calls Reznor a ‘Crybaby’

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2022 - 11:58 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nail’s lead singer Trent Reznor is just one of many who are not happy with Elon Musk’s take over on Twitter and as of yesterday Reznor took matters into his own hands by deactivating his account before leaving Twitter. During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter Reznor discusses why he is leaving Twitter for good.

I’m about to depart, We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.” said Reznor

When Reznor left Twitter Musk took the time to unapologetically and humorously respond to Reznor’s statement by calling Reznor a cry baby for expressing his feelings toward him and leaving Twitter.

And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Ever since Musk has bought Twitter he has lost half the company’s staff, added a $8 per-month blue verification check mark fee, gave an ultimatum to the staff by telling them to either return to the office or quit their job and reactivated Donald Trump’s account. Also earlier today it has been 24 hours since Musk reactivated Trump’s Twitter account and people are still alive on earth.