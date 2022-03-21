Rob Zombie & Mudvayne Announce Summer 2022 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring Static-X & Powerman 5000

Home News Lauren Floyd March 21st, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Rob Zombie and his 'Nosferatu' microphone stand

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are taking the stage this summer 2022 as they co-headline their “Freaks on Parade” US tour. The two metal bands will be joined by Static-X and Powerman 5000.

According to Consequence Sound, the tour begins July 2o at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri and ends up August 21 in The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tickets are available for purchase Friday March 25 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 2022 Tour Dates:

7/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Centre

7/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/29 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

8/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/03 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

8/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

8/14 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

8/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion