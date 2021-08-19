Dino Cazares Has Found a New Vocalist for Fear Factory

Home News Casey Melnick August 19th, 2021 - 3:06 PM

After months of searching, industrial metal band Fear Factory has finally found a new vocalist. Guitarist Dino Cazares announced that he has officially decided on a new singer to replace former frontman Burton C. Bell.

In an interview with Liz Imperiale of Bucketlist TV, Cazares gave some details surrounding his decision but did not disclose the identity of his chosen man. Cazares, who is currently touring this summer with Soulfly as a fill-in guitarist, mentions that he has narrowed down the search to one person but plans on keeping the decision a secret a bit longer.

“I’m gonna go back to L.A., back to the studio, and I’ll be writing some new new Fear Factory songs with the new singer, because I’d like to introduce him with a new song.”

Cazares also reveals that he considered picking a female vocalist. The guitarist claims that he auditioned “a few women” but in the end he settled for the best candidate, who happened to be a man. “I wanted to pick whoever was best for the position, and it turned out to be a guy.”

Fear Factory was originally formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1989. The band has released 10 full length albums and has been extremely influential to the heavy metal scene. The current lineup currently consists of Cazares, drummer Mike Heller, and bassist Tony Campos.

This search started last year when former singer Bell famously departed after 31 years with the band. The singer officially quit the band in September 2020 after a series of lawsuits that left him drained and angry. Stating that the decision was on his mind for a while, Bell essentially extinguished any hopes of a future reunion, claiming that while he was proud of his achievements with the band, he was “done” and ready to move on with his life.

On June 14th, Fear Factory released their latest full length project entitled Aggression Continuum and it represents Bell’s last effort with the band. This hard hitting and soul shaking project is the group’s first album since Genexus (2015).