Fired Former Static-X Guitarist Tripp Eisen Makes Claims of “Patently Deceptive Writing Credits” on Comeback Album and Says He Initially Pitched Reunion

Convicted sex offender Tripp Eisen was let go as the guitarist for Static-X back in 2005, after being arrested for having sexual relations with a minor who was 14 when he was 39. The performer was eventually sent to prison for his crimes, while the band reunited with their founding guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

Eisen has now released a press release, claiming to have written three songs from the band’s latest album release Project Regeneration, Vol. 1, “Bring You Down”, “Hollow” and “Something Of My Own,” back in 2005 alongside the band’s late frontman Wayne Static. He also took credit for the reunion in the press release, and stated that he was responsible for placing Edsel Dope, known as Xer0 in the group.

“Tripp’s material has been used in the development of this incarnation of Static-X,” the release states. “This is evident in the lead song on the Project Regeneration Vol. 1 teaser: ‘Bring You Down,’ also a featured song on Spotify. Tripp actually wrote a majority of the music and lyrics on this particular song. The exact same is true for the song ‘Something Of My Own.'”

According to the PRP, Eisen provided screencaps of BMI registrations and splits of the three songs, with Eisen reportedly claiming claiming 50 percent, 20 percent and 46 percent for “Bring You Down”, “Hollow” and “Something Of My Own,” respectively. He also reportedly had a photo alongside band member Tony Campos and Dope which held a 2016 date.

The release further claims that Eisen reconnected with Campos in 2016, which is when he claimed to have pitched the idea for a reunion. This also claimed that his own “past legal troubles,” regarding his sexual assault conviction involving a 14 year old minor, were “addressed early on,” and that Campos “had Tripp’s back,” before highlighting the incident as having had “exaggerations in the press.”

“This reunion was born around several good friendships and mutual respect. Tripp’s past legal troubles were addressed early on and Tony Campos had Tripp’s back, knowing the details of his case, the exaggerations in the press and judged his friend fairly and without prejudice,” the release reads.

Statix-X responded to these claims on Twitter, replying to a statement on the PRP’s post, where they called his claims and the story “horseshit.” They also added that everybody knows why he was fired, before continuing to call him “deplorable,” “desperate” and “begging for attention.

Read his full press release below:

