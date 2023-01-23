Fear Factory Resigns With Nuclear Blast Record Label

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 5:38 PM

Today Nuclear Blast Records have announced that extreme industrial metal band Fear Factory have re-signed their contract. The band was initially signed to Nuclear Blast Records in 2013 where they released the albums Genexus, Aggression Continuum and Recoded.

In the press release Fear Factory band member Dino Cazares discusses what the future holds for the band since re-signing to Nuclear Blast Records.

“This is a new year and a new chapter for Fear Factory. We are off to a great start because we have re-signed with Nuclear Blast Records and our A&R legend Monte Conner, who originally signed the band in 1992. It is a great feeling to be with a label that gets us and who has always had our backs, especially when we needed them the most. Prepare for the future of Fear Factory.”

It is not just Cazares who had positive words to say because Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner expresses the gratitude the label has toward Fear Factory.

“Working with Fear Factory right from the start of their amazing career has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my own career. I was thrilled to be reunited with them when I signed Fear Factory to Nuclear Blast in 2013, and to be able to continue that journey once again for round #3 feels incredibly satisfying. I have believed in Dino Cazares from day one, and I know he is going to deliver a killer new album with all the trademarks that have made and still make Fear Factory one of the most pioneering and unique sounding metal bands of all time.”

In light of the happy news Fear Factory have announced that next month they will hitting the road with Static X on the Rise Of The Machine North American Tour. The 42-date leg will feature Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour Dates

2/25 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/27 Portland, OR – Roseland

2/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox

3/1 Vancouver, BC – Richshaw Theater – *SOLD OUT*

3/2 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

3/3 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

3/4 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

3/5 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

3/7 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

3/8 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater *

3/9 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

3/10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

3/11 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater *

3/12 Houston, TX – House of Blues *

3/14 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater *

3/15 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live *

3/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground – *SOLD OUT* *

3/17 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage – *SOLD OUT* *

3/18 Philly, PA – Theater of the Living Arts – *SOLD OUT* *

3/19 NYC, NY – Irving Plaza *

3/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live *

3/22 New Haven, CT – Toad’s *

3/23 Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

3/24 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall *

3/25 Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall – *SOLD OUT* *

3/26 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues #

3/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian #

3/29 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts #

3/30 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs #

3/31 Ft Wayne, IN – The Clyde *

4/1 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

4/2 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center*

4/4 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection *

4/5 St Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall #

4/6 Indy, IN – The Vogue #

4/7 Chicago, IL – House of Blues #

4/8 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis #

4/9 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater #

4/11 Denver, CO – The Summit #

4/13 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues#

4/14 San Diego, CA – House of Blues #

4/15 LA, CA – Belasco Theater – *SOLD OUT* #

* Featuring special guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring special guest Twizitid