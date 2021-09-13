Static-X Announce Spring 2022 The Rise Of The Machine Tour Dates Featuring Fear Factory And Dope

Home News Casey Melnick September 13th, 2021 - 3:53 PM

American heavy metal band Static-X has announced a 37-date North American tour slated to begin in 2022. The Rise Of The Machine tour, which will be produced by Live Nation, will kick off on February 21 in Portland, Oregon and conclude on April 3 in San Francisco, California.

This tour will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s legendary RIAA Gold-certified sophomore album Machine which is being re-released next year. This tour will also serve as a continuation of Static-X memorial tribute to honor their late singer Wayne Static, who died back in 2014 due to an apparent drug overdose. Static-X, which currently consists of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay and Xer0, will be joined by fellow metal bands Fear Factory and Dope. Special guests Mushroomhead and Twiztid will also appear on select dates. General tickets will go on sale starting this Friday.

This colossal tour will also celebrate monumental anniversaries for both Fear Factory and Dope, with the former celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band and the latter celebrating the 20th anniversary of their metal anthem “Die MF Die.”

Static-X released a statement along with their announcement that details their excitement for the upcoming tour. In what is sure to excite fans, the band notes that the set-list will include most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well as “a few surprises.”

“It is going to be awesome to have Fear Factory, Dope, & Mushroomhead back out on the road with us to share in all of this nostalgic insanity. All in all, this package is going to be one for the ages and we can’t wait to get out there and celebrate 20 years of our Machine record, while we continue to remember all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night,” states Static-X.

The 20th anniversary remastering of Machine will be released next year on February 18 and will feature newly remastered audio by Ulrich Wild as well as three new bonus tracks. Machine is a significant entry in Static-X’s discography as it is the last album recorded by the four original members of the band.

Static-X was originally formed in 1994 by Static and Jay. The band burst onto the nu metal scene with their impressive debut album Wisconsin Death Trip. Static-X has released seven studio albums, with the latest coming in 2020. Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 is an impressive piece of work that pays homage to Static’s memory and previews the band’s future sound. This project features the hard hitting and eerie track “Dead Souls.”

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2022

Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox^

Feb 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater^

Feb 24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory^

Feb 25 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Feb 26 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse^

Feb 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

Mar 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren*

Mar 02 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater*^

Mar 03 – Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights*^

Mar 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues*

Mar 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*

Mar 06 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues*

Mar 08 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater*

Mar 09 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live*^

Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – Underground*

Mar 11 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

Mar 12 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live*

Mar 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

Mar 15 – Montreal, QC – Corona*^

Mar 16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix*^

Mar 17 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall*

Mar 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde*

Mar 19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*^

Mar 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection*

Mar 22 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues #

Mar 23 – Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.#

Mar 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian#

Mar 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts#

Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues#

Mar 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore#

Mar 28 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater#

Mar 29 – Denver, CO – The Summit#

Mar 31 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues#

Apr 01 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues#

Apr 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater#

Apr 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore#

* Featuring Special Guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring Special Guest Twiztid

^ Not a Live Nation Date