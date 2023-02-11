Alicia Keys Releases Stunning Visual For “Stay” Featuring Lucky Daye

Home News Gracie Chunes February 11th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Alicia Keys has released a new visual for her electric collaboration “Stay” featuring Lucky Daye. The song is a celebration of true love with soaring vocals, moving beat and beautiful lyrics. Check out the visual below.

The visual features Keys at the piano and Daye by the beach, filmed on location at Pink Lake in Australia, as they perform the melodic song. The release of this romantic visual comes just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Stay” is featured on Keys II, a deluxe version of the acclaimed double album KEYS, featuring guest appearances from Daye, Brent Faiyaz, Khalid, Lil Wayne, Brandi Carlile, Pusha T and Swae Lee. The album also features “In Common Black Coffee Remix” and “In Common Kaskade Radio Mix” to give fresh new spins on a fan favorites.

KEYS II track listing is as follows:

Plentiful (Originals) (Ft. Pusha T)

Skydive (Originals)

Best Of Me (Originals)

Dead End Road (Originals)

Is It Insane (Originals)

Billions (Originals)

Love When You Call My Name (Originals)

Only You (Originals)

Daffodils (Originals)

Old Memories (Originals)

Nat King Cole (Originals)

Paper Flowers (Originals) (Ft. Brandi Carlile)

Like Water (Originals)

Stay (Ft. Lucky Daye)

In Common (Black Coffee Remix)

KEYS

Only You (Unlocked)

Skydive (Unlocked)

Best Of Me (Unlocked)

LALA (Unlocked) (Ft. Swae Lee)

Nat King Cole (Unlocked) (Ft. Lil Wayne)

Is It Insane (Unlocked)

Come For Me (Unlocked) (Ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye)

Old Memories (Unlocked)

Dead End Road (Unlocked)

Love When You Call My Name (Unlocked)

Daffodils (Unlocked)

Billions (Unlocked)

Trillions (Ft. Brent Faiyaz)

In Common (Kaskade Radio Mix) by Alicia Keys & Kaskade

Stream “Stay” here.