Diplo & Swae Lee Pay Homage To Mississippi Hometown With New Single “Tupelo Shuffle”

Mohammad Halim June 4th, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Elvis, the new drama film everyone is buzzing over about, features a new song. The film features famous actor Tom Hanks who plays the manager,Tom Parker, for the king of rock Elvis Presley. The man himself is played by Adam Butler, who fans may recognize his role in kid sitcoms like Zoey 101, Hannah Montana, and iCarly. The movie is set around the rockstar’s life along with his relationship with Tom Parker in the 1950’s.

In celebration of the movie’s release EDM and rap kings, Diplo and Swae Lee collide to form a track titled “Tupelo Shuffle”. The song is a tribute to Tupelo, Mississippi, where not only Diplo and Lee were born, but also Presley himself. The track also features Butler along with Gary Clark Jr., who plays Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, a singer, songwriter guitarist that Presley looked up to when he was little.

The single starts off with Butler, who sounds identical to the legendary Presley, for the pre-chorus “That’s all right mama. That’s all right with you. That’s all right mama. Anyway you do, that’s all right.” The soundtrack is a perfect mix of 50’s radio, jazz and rock and roll. Then, once Butler’s voice steps away from the mic, Lee takes over for the verse. “Always come correct. There’s no turnin’ back. Takin’ bigger steps. That’s all I can do (Do).” The track is definitely one hit that will get anyone off their chair; a perfect fit into the movie’s 1950 theme.

