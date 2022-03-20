Syd Announces New Album Broken Hearts Club For April 2022 Release, Debuts New Song And Video “CYBAH” Featuring Lucky Daye, Smino And Kehlani

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 20th, 2022 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Syd (also known as Syd Tha Kyd from the music group The Internet) recently announced her sophomore album titled, Broken Hearts Club. The album is set to release on April 8 via Columbia Records.

The LP will describe the ebbs and flows of a relationship with the help of features from singers Kehlani, Smino and Lucky Daye. Syd also scored additional production from Grammy-winning producers, such as Troy Taylor (who worked with the iconic Whitney Houston), G Koop (Migos and Drake) and the legendary Darkchild (known for working with artists like Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé).

While fans and listeners anticipate the album’s release, Syd graciously unveiled a new single from Broken Hearts Clubtitled, “Could You Break A Heart (CYBAH)”. In the video, Syd appears to be putting together a beautiful female robot while expressing her suspicion of trusting a new relationship. The track also features Lucky Daye’s ultra-smooth vocals. This new single follows the three singles she released last year: “Missing Out”, “Fast Car” and “Right Track” featuring Smino. Check out the new single “Could You Break A Heart” below!

On the topic of her upcoming album, Syd states, “The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart. It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

Broken Hearts Club tracklisting:

CYBAH ft. Lucky Daye Tie The Knot Fast Car Right Track ft. Smino Sweet Control No Way Getting Late Out Loud ft. Kehlani Heartfelt Freestyle BMHWDY Goodbye My Love Missing Out

