Lil Wayne Announces New Album Tha Carter VI 6 Coming Soon at Drake’s Reunion Show

Rapper Lil Wayne announced that a new album is “coming soon” while performing at Drake’s reunion show, the Young Money Reunion Concert. According to Consequence of Sound, Lil Wayne teased the album, which is titled Tha Carter VI, as he was walking off stage after his performance. Consequence of Sound further reports that the rapper took to instagram to confirm the announcement, saying, “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t shit without you. I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”

The Young Money Reunion show, which was recently postponed due to Drake’s positive COVID test, featured performances from Lil Wayne alongside his uber-successful proteges, Drake and Nicki Minaj. The three of them worked through some of their biggest collaborations while on stage, including “The Motto”, “Moment 4 Life” and “HYFR”.

Lil Wayne has been hyping up the release of this new album since 2020. In that year, he also released new music and major collaborations with artists like 2 Chainz, Chance the Rapper and Ludacris.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado