Kaskade & deadmau5 Share New Kx5 Single “When I Talk” Featuring Elderbrook

Kx5, made up of deadmau5 and Kaskade‘, have teamed up with Elderbrook on their latest single of 2022, “When I Talk,” a new atmospheric dance track from the duo. “The song is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that,” states Elderbrook.

The music video features aesthetic visuals of robots falling apart and coming back together and breaking barriers. Elderbrook praises the song, saying it means a lot to them and they are happy to be a part of this project and to have it finally coming out.

“When I Talk” is the fifth single Kx5 has released this year, all set to be on thee duo’s 2023 album. The two, deadmau5 and Kaskade, have been working together since 2008, but made things official with these singles and upcoming album. Elderbrook is known for creating emotive music and bringing sensitive and introspective themes of identity, mental wellbeing and, more recently, parenthood into their music.

Kx5 have an exclusive live show tomorrow, Saturday, December 10, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. A limited number of tickets still remain, purchase them and find more information here.

Stream “When I Talk” here.