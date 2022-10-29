Alicia Keys Debuts New Single “December Back 2 June” From Forthcoming Holiday Album Santa Baby

Home News Federico Cardenas October 29th, 2022 - 10:57 PM

The superstar singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys has unveiled a new single, entitled “December Back 2 June.” The track comes off of the Grammy Award-winning musician’s upcoming Christmas themed studio album, Santa Baby, set to drop on November 4 via Alicia Keys Records.

This latest offering from the artist acts as a turning point in many ways, being the first single that she has released on her own eponymous record label. In addition, “December Back 2 June” is the first single that the artist has released relating to Christmas, coming off of her first holiday themed studio album. The recording of Santa Baby took place during the R&B musician’s widely successful tour throughout Europe

A highly catchy track, “December Back 2 June” keeps with the tradition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in being just as much a love song as it is a Christmas song, with the musician singing to her lover that “For this Christmas don’t need wishes, Not since I met you, Every season you give reason to love you, From December back to June.” The song uses an choir of background singers to act as the instrumental melody, supporting Keys’ singing and the repetitive sample of “It’s just Christmas time,” taken from the Jackson 5.

Listen to “December Back 2 June” via YouTube below.

SANTA BABY TRACKLISTING

01 Santa Baby

02 Christmas Time Is Here

03 Favorite Things

04 December Back 2 June

05 Please Come Home For Christmas

06 Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

07 You Don’t Have To Be Alone

08 The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)

09 Old Memories On Xmas

10 Not Even The King

11 Ave Maria

Santa Baby will follow Alicia Keys’ 2020 album, Alicia. Earlier this year, the R&B musician teamed up with Kanye West and Fivio Foreign on their track “City of Gods.”