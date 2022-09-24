Khalid Debuts Vibrant New Song & Video “Satellite”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 24th, 2022 - 3:45 PM

The singer – songwriter Khalid has released his brand new single and accompanying music video titled: “Satellite.”

The song comes from Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records and carries a lively melody that almost distracts from the profoundly significant lyrics.

Khalid sings, “I’m writing poems of your memories. Wish I could hold you through computer screens. But all the static keeps us in between.”

The single’s music video, directed by Levi Turner, plays with the metaphor of the song and features Khalid in outer space. He engages with futuristic technology and dances along to the funky beat of the chorus as a meteor comes barreling toward him.

The multi – platinum contemporary star expressed in a statement that, “Satellite” is a visual portrait of my growth as a human being & the self-love journey I have experienced in my life”

Khalid also released his songs “Skyline” and “Last Call” along with music videos for each earlier this year.