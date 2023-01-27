Gorillaz Teams Up with Adeleye Omotayo for Synth-Heavy New Track “Silent Running”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 27th, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Fresh off a world tour, Gorillaz has kicked off 2023 with a highly anticipated release of “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new studio album Cracker Island. This single release comes ahead of an epic music video directed by Jamie Hewlett and Fx Goby, watch the trailer below.

“Silent Running” has a mellow vibe paired with synth sounds, with lyrics about running and searching for a new world. “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway,” says Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

Gorillaz are set to return the US this spring at Coachella with a full band performance and special guests on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. Their upcoming album Cracker Island will be released on Friday, February 24 via Warner Records.

Cracker Island track listing is as follows:

Cracker Island ft. Thundercat

Oil ft. Stevie Nicks

The Tired Influencer

Tarantula

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Baby Queen

Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny

Skinny Ape

Possession Island ft. Beck

Stream “Silent Running” here.

Pre-order Cracker Island here.