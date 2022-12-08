Gorillaz Share Electrifying New Song “Skinny Ape” and Announce AR Event in New York

Home News Karan Singh December 8th, 2022 - 12:39 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Over this past year, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s virtual group Gorillaz have been stirring up excitement for their forthcoming record. After premiering several new tracks on stage during their 2022 tour while also releasing official singles, the British cartoon band has now released “Skinny Ape.” Check it out below:

The above single is an extract from Cracker Island, due on February 24, 2023. Vibrant and colorful, it adds depth to a catalog that continues to diversify with each release. The new record will feature Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and Beck, showcasing Albarn’s knack for always bringing something new to the table by collaborating with a range of artists.

Additionally, the audio/visual project has also announced a reality performance scheduled to take place in New York next weekend. Directed by Hewlett and Fx Goby, the immersive show will feature avatars of the animated band performing the new track in Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17). The event was created by Nexus Studios using Google’s AR tech. (Pitchfork)

Gorillaz bassist and full-time demon Murdoc said the following about his gig in New York City: “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson