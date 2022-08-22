Gorillaz Debut Mesmerizing New Single “New Gold” Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown At All Points East Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 4:23 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, English virtual band Gorillaz debuted a new song entitled “New Gold” live during their set at the All Points East music festival. The band was headlining the London festival on Friday night (8/19) and brought out Tame Impala and Bootie Brown for the collaborative new track.

Throughout their 25-song set that spanned their many albums, the band brought out dozens of special guests including Mos Def, De La Soul, Popcaan, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, Rowetta, Moonchild Sanelly and Paul Simonon. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown joined Gorillaz onstage midway through their set for the world premiere of their collaborative new track “New Gold.” The song is an addictive, catchy anthem that demands to be replayed. Bootie Brown’s powerful delivery, Kevin Parker’s melodic vocals and Damon Albarn’s hypnotic voice join together with stellar instrumentation to create a track that is sure to become a new fan favorite.

The band’s setlist is as follows: “M1 A1”, “Last Living Souls”, “Tranz”, “Tomorrow Comes Today”, “Rhinestone Eyes”, “19-2000”, “Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)”, “Cracker Island”, “O Green World”, “On Melancholy Hill”, “El Mañana”, “Empire Ants”, “New Gold”, “Broken (with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)”, “With Love to an Ex (with Moonchild Sanelly)”, “Kids With Guns”, “Stylo (with Mos Def)”, “Interlude: Elevator Going Up”, “Andromeda”, “Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)”, “DARE (with Shaun Ryder)”, “Momentary Bliss.” They then played their encore set which consisted of “Plastic Beach (with Paul Simonon)”, “Sweepstakes (with Mos Def)”, “Feel Good Inc. (with Pos)” before ending with their 2001 classic “Clint Eastwood” alongside Sweetie Irie.

2022 has been quite a busy year for the band who have announced fall 2022 North American tour dates alongside EarthGang and Jungle and released their joint single “Cracker Island” featuring Thundercat. Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn has also released a deluxe edition of The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.