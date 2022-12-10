Mr. Bungle Shares Live Performance Video Of “The Night They Came Home,” Will Only Be Available For One Week

Home News Gracie Chunes December 10th, 2022 - 1:02 PM

Rock band Mr. Bungle has released their full performance of The Night They Came Home for a limited time only. In honor of the band heading to South America on their tour this week, they have released the live performance of the album for one week and one week only.

Nearly two hours long, the performance is full of amazing live music from the rock legends. The live album and performance are available for purchase here.

Mr. Bungle are currently touring through December 18, find tickets and more information here.

Mr. Bungle tour dates are as follows:

12/8 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

12/10 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

12/11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Monumental – Knotfest Chile

12/13 – La Serena, Chile – Teatro Centenario

12/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Teatro Flores

12/18 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Sambodromo Do Anhembi – Knotfest Brasil

5/13/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival

Stream The Night They Came Home here.