Dave Lombardo Discusses Possibility Of Reuniting With Slayer

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Dave Lombardo has been busy performing with the bands Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Dead Cross and Mr. Bungle. Lombardo was fired from Slayer when opting out the band’s Australian tour in February and March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other band members. Later on Lombardo was replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was Slayer’s drummer from 1992 through 2001.

At that time, Lombardo found out that 90 percent of the tour’s income was being deducted as expenses which included fees to management, costing the band millions and leaving Slayer with 10 percent to split four ways. Bassist and vocalist Tom Araya hired auditors to solve out what had happened. Also Lombardo mentioned how he was never allowed to see any of the information the auditors found.

Although the following events are in the past, fans want to know if Lombardo is considering on the possibility of returning to Slayer. During a question and answer interview with U.K.’s Metal Hammer magazine the drummer was asked if he would play for Slayer ever again.

“I knew that was coming. I am, right now, working on too many other projects and I wouldn’t be able to accept. New Dead Cross and Mr Bungle.… the pandemic put a lot of stuff on hold, so we need to play some catch-up there. Besides that, he’s got Paul Bostaph[playing with him], and I don’t think he would have the need to ask me. I don’t think that’s ever going to happen. But, yeah, I’d listen to whatever it is they had to say. That’s it. You can’t go any further than that.” said Lombardo