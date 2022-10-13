Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant (Mr. Bungle/Fantomas) Announces First New Album in 18 Years Seances for Oct 2022 Release and Shares Two New Songs “Saint-Medard” and “Thaumaturge”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 11:33 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today Trevor Dunn and his group Trio-Convulsant have announced they are returning with a new album in over 18 years Sèances which will will be released on October 28. In light of the announcement Dunn and the Trio-Convulsant’s have dropped two tracks “Saint-Médard” and “Thaumaturge.

Sèances is a new beginning for Dunn‘s jazz ensemble since 2004’s Sister Phantom Owl Fish. As for the upcoming album the group has changed their name and lineup. It has been changed to “Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant avec Folie à Quatre.”

Dunn has joined forced with longtime collaborators guitarist Mary Halvorson and drummer/percussionist Ches Smith, with the addition of “Folie à Quatre”: a string and winds quartet comprised of violinist/violist Carla Kihlstedt (Tin Hat), bass clarinetist Oscar Noriega (Tim Berne’s Snakeoil), cellist Mariel Roberts (Wet Ink Ensemble) and flautist Anna Webber (Webber/Morris Big Band).

Sèances Track List

1 Secours Meurtriers 7:25

2 Saint-Médard 5:55

3 Restore All Things 6:53

4 1733 9:08

5 The Asylum’s Guilt 7:02

6 Eschatology 6:07