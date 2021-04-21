Mr. Bungle Announces “Reimagined Concert Experience” The Night They Came Home Live Album and Film for June 2021 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 21st, 2021 - 12:51 PM

Mr. Bungle are releasing their Halloween 2020 livestream special The Night They Came Home as a live album. It’s due June 11 via Ipecac Recordings and features video footage and live recordings of songs from the band’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

The live album will be made available as both a film and a live album, with options for Blu-Ray & CD, DVD & CD and VHS & Cassette currently up for pre-order. All copies will also include downloads for the digital album, which will be made available on streaming services as well.

One of the highlights from the event, Mr. Bungle’s performance “Bungle Grind,” was shared in advance of the live album’s release. Like many of the songs on the record, it’s a long thrash track with fairly complex songwriting propelling it as it goes on. The video of the band playing the song shows that they’re there to have fun first of all, and gives a glimpse of Jack Bennett’s colorful directing, which adds significantly to the concert film.

When they performed The Night They Came Home, the band had just released their rerecording of the demo album the day before, featuring guitar from Scott Ian of Anthrax and drums from Dave Lombardo of Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies. During the event, they performed the songs from the demo along with a few covers, including a version of Fred Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” with thrash breaks, a medley combination of Hell Awaits by Slayer and Summer Breeze by Seals & Crofts, a cover of “World Up My Ass” by Circle Jerks, a cover of “Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere” by S.O.D. and a cover of “Loss of Control” by Van Halen.

They recorded the concert in the library at the highschool that original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance had been attending when they first recorded the demo in 1986. The film release will also include the set that opening act Neil Hamburger performed and the official music videos for “Raping Your Mind,” “Eracist” and “Sudden Death.”

mxdwn’s Sydney Blodgett interviewed bassist Trevor Dunn about his latest band Tomahawk’s new album Tonic Immobility and the recording process for The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. He also mentioned some news of his other Mr. Bungle-related projects, Fantômas and Secret Chiefs 3. Dunn has played with many other groups as well, including Electric Masada, Melvins and The Nels Cline Singers.

Mr. Bungle had been on hiatus for 20 years when they reunited and invited Ian and Lombardo to join them on their demo rerecording and 2020 reunion tour. Their previous album was California in 1999. However, Patton has stated that they have no current plans for recording any new material.

The Night They Came Home Tracklist:

1. Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers)

2. Anarchy Up Your Anus

3. Raping Your Mind

4. Bungle Grind

5. Methematics

6. Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (Slayer/Seals & Crofts)

7. Eracist

8. World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks)

9. Glutton For Punishment

10. Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (S.O.D.)

11. Spreading The Thighs of Death

12. Loss for Words

13. Sudden Death

14. Loss of Control (Van Halen)