Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time Ever

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their newest song “Eddie” which is the the second single from the band’s upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen. The album is set to be released in four days. “Eddie” is a sweet tribute to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6 2020. On Sunday night Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a concert at the Austin City Limits Festival where they played “Eddie” live for the first time.

On the day “Eddie” was released the lead singer of Red Hot Chili Peppers Anthony Kiedis mentioned what the song is about.

“Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds, In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.” said Kiedis