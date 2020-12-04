The Black Dahlia Murder Share Performance Of “Sunless Empire” As Sneak Peak For Upcoming Yule ‘Em All Event

Home News Roy Lott December 4th, 2020 - 2:12 AM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Black Dahlia Murder has shared a performance of their song “Sunless Empire” from their upcoming virtual concert event, ‘Yule ‘Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza‘, releasing on Friday, December 18. Tickets and merchandise for the pre-recorded event can be purchased here.

According to the PRP, Neil Hamburger will serve as the event’s host. In a statement from the band, they state “We’ve been hard at work piecing this whole venture together and it honestly just keeps getting better and better. High-Definition live music, Claymation, skits, drunken hilarity, and now Neil Hamburger? Sounds pretty sick, right? You’re gonna love what we’ve come up with and I’m sure this is going to go down as a major milestone event in TBDM history right next to Majesty and Fool ‘em All!”

They continued to say “The stream launches December 18th at 7 pm EST and will be available on-demand for the following 48 hours for unlimited viewing (good news for you guys in different parts of the world who are on vastly different times). Australia, UK, Europe, Mexico, South America… no matter where you are at, this is a worldwide event and I am calling you out to get involved! Come rock with us and have a laugh… TBDM style”

Guitarist of the band Brandon Ellis recently covered “Eruption” by Van Halen during October’s Slay At Home live stream in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed in October after losing his battle to lung cancer.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva