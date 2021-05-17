Full Terror Assault Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Exodus, Weedeater and M.O.D. Playing Special Set of S.O.D. and M.O.D. Songs

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Full Terror Assault Open Air 2021 has revealed their 2021 lineup. Exodus, Misery Index, M.O.D. and Weedeater will be headlining. It’s set for September 8-11, 2021 at Hogrock Campground in Cave In Rock, Illinois.

Tickets are available on the festival’s website, starting at $80 for two-day, $90 for three-day and $100 for four-day passes. The site also has more information on the campsites, travelling accommodations, vendors and more FAQs.

Exodus and M.O.D. had both previously been announced as headliners for the 2020 edition of the festival that had been planned for September last year, and each will be playing special sets this year. Exodus’ set will pull from select LPs including their 1985 classic debut Bonded by Blood, its 1987 follow-up Pleasures of the Flesh, 1990’s Impact is Imminent and their 2004 comeback album Tempo of the Damned.

They’ve released 12 studio albums in total, the last of which was 2014’s Blood In Blood Out. Although it has been awhile since then, they revealed plans for a new full-length currently titled Persona Non Grata. Their longtime drummer Tom Hunting is currently battling cancer, but is still looking forward to playing their upcoming shows.

M.O.D.’s set will consist of a combination of S.O.D. and M.O.D. songs. Frontman Billy Milano was also the lead singer for S.O.D. alongside Anthrax members Scott Ian, Charlie Benante and Dan Lilker. Since then, he’s been the only permanent member of his M.O.D. outfit with a near-constantly rotating cast of musicians backing him. The current cast’s last release was a full-length called Busted, Broke & American in 2017. However, in 2019, 1986-1987 M.O.D. members including founding bassist Ken Ballone and original guitarist Tim McMurtrie reunited as M.O.D. Classic with a new vocalist.

Weedeater hasn’t released any new music since 2015’s Goliathan, but they’ve kept playing shows since then. They had a winter 2020 tour planned that was held off by COVID-19.

Misery Index is the headlining act that has released an album the most recently, with 2019’s Ritual’s of Power. Their guitarist Mark Kloeppel has also been playing in Phil Anselmo’s black metal group, Scour, who have released several EPs together including 2020’s The Black.

The rest of the Full Terror Assault 2021 lineup can be seen below, including bands from all walks of metal. Although GWAR, General Surgery and Homewrecker couldn’t make it this year after being announced for 2020, some other bands that made it back include WarCurse, Ground and Extinction A.D., among others.

Photo credit: Gary Moratz