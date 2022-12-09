Kanye West Banned From Instagram Again After Sharing New Song “Someday We’ll All Be Free”

Home News Federico Cardenas December 9th, 2022 - 11:50 PM

The Grammy award-winning rapper, producer and self-proclaimed lover of Adolf Hitler, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been banned from Instagram once again. According to NME, the ban follows shortly after the release of his latest single, “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” initially dropped via the Alex Jones-led conspiracy website Infowars.

The song, featuring West rapping over a sample of Donny Hathaway’s classic 1973 civil rights anthem of the same name, acts as the first track the rapper has dropped since the release of Donda 2 earlier this year. In the single, West addresses a variety of topics, including relationship problems and his belief in God, rapping “You knew I follow God, so you should follow me.”

Toward the end of the song, West goes on to reference his post on Twitter in which he states his desire to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the track, he suggests that his initial tweet was not severe enough, repeating the line “I tweeted def con, now we past 3.” The rapper’s initial tweet led to him getting locked off of Twitter, and then later being reinstated by Elon Musk, only to be banned shortly after for posting a swastika.

In the outro to the track, West proceeds to sample a conversation he had with Alex Jones, stating that “There are a lot of things I love about Hitler.” The sample, seemingly mocking those offended by his anti-Semitic remarks, plays West’s quote while cutting off his final word, saying: “There’s a lot of things I love… I love… I love… I love…” While the rapper may have intended for his redaction of the final word to prevent the song from being pulled, Instagram quickly removed the song, shortly before banning Kanye West’s entire account.

Ye was previously locked out of his Instagram shortly after his initial anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter, due to a conversation with the record producer Sean Combs, in which he says he wants to use Combs “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

In response to West’s recent anti-Semitic spiral, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has decided to revoke West’s honorary doctorate, CNN reports. The college, who awarded Ye the honorary degree in 2015, released a statement explaining that “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.” The revocation follows after a Change.org petition urging SAIC to rescind West’s degree, gathering over 4,000 signatures.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Kanye West will no longer be purchasing the right wing social media website Parler. In October, Forbes determined that Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, shortly after Adidas, Balenciaga and JP Morgan Chase all terminated their business relationships with the musician.