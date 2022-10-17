Kanye West to Acquire Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 1:41 PM

Artist Kanye West is making more buzz because he has acquired the conservative social media platform Parler. This acquisition happened shortly when West had his account locked by Twitter this month after posting a antisemitic tweet. The terms of the deal with Parler have not been mentioned but the social media platform have said that it must still enter into a definitive agreement with West and expects to close in the fourth quarter. Also Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies will remain involved with the deal by providing technical services and cloud support.

West buying Parler can make him the latest celebrity to owner a social media platform since former President Donald Trump’s bid to win over conservatives with Truth Social and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter. Also it has been known how a small group of wealthy men who have been banned or suspended for making inappropriate posts, are wanting to own social media platforms in an efforts to allow free speech.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.” said West.

Parler was formed in 2018 where it started growing during the 2020 election. The social media platform labels itself as a safe haven for free-speech and the app became popular with conservative politicians and media figures estimated 2.9 million daily users. According to the market research firm Apptopia.