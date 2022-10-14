JPMorgan Chase Drops Kanye West Following Numerous Antisemitic Comments & Allegations Of Hitler & Nazi Praise

Home News Federico Cardenas October 14th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

The American bank JPMorgan Chase has decided to cut ties with the rapper and producer Kanye West, following shortly after a string of anti-Semitic comments made by the artist, Consequence of Sound reports. The news of JPMorgan’s dropping of West was shared to the public by the conservative influencer and commentator Candace Owens.

Owens’ Twitter post explains that “Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank.” The influencer, who recently wore shirts saying “White Lives Matter” along with Kanye West, went on to note that Kanye will be given one month to move his funds to another bank: “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.” Owens provided a partially redacted image of the letter sent to West. See Owens’ post and JPMorgan’s letter below.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Earlier this week, Kanye West made numerous antisemitic comments on Twitter, explaining that he planned to be “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He denied that he was being antisemitic by arguing that “I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The rapper’s Twitter account was quickly locked after the comments.

Later, new clips emerged from West’s recent interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlsen that were omitted from the interview, including additional antisemitic comments, as well as speculations about “fake children.”

The media personality and former TMZ employee Van Lathan has argued that West’s recent string of antisemitic comments are not out of line with his past behavior. According to Consequence, Lathan took to his Higher Learning Podcast to claim that Kanye West allegedly praised Adolf Hitler during his notorious appearance on TMZ in 2018, wherein he made the suggestion that slavery was a choice.

Lathan claims that he had “already heard him say that stuff before,” explaining that “I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview. If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.'”

He goes on: “What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery. The 12 million people part is not in there because they took it out, and the reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.'”

In response to JPMorgan’s dropping of the rapper, Kanye has maintained that his comments were justified, and expressed joy at the result, saying: “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

Lathan goes on to claim that one employee expressed hurt at Kanye’s comments during the interview, stating that “One of the producers at TMZ actually stood up and said, ‘I’m Jewish and that is offensive to me what you just said,’” he remembered.”

Adidas has recently put Kanye West’s deal with them “under review” following his wearing of a “white lives matter” shirt. West has defended his wearing of the shirt, describing it as “funny.”

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard