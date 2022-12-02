Kanye West Suspended From Twitter Again for Incitement of Violence After Posting Swastika

Home News Gracie Chunes December 2nd, 2022 - 12:17 PM

For the second time in 3 months Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for spreading hate speech and antisemitism. West was first suspended in October after tweeting that he wanted to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” When Elon Musk became the owner and CEO of Twitter, he restored West’s account. With his regained access, West tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David multiple times. Musk confirmed that West was suspended again for violating Twitter’s rules against incitement to violence.

Leading up to his second suspension, West appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones‘ InfoWars on Thursday, December 1. West made a number of hateful remarks while praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis. West was also joined by his new friend Nicholas J. Fuentes, who is a white supremacist, antisemite, and Holocaust denier.

On the same day, it was also announced that West would no longer be purchasing Parler, a social media platform that brands itself as a free-speech haven and rallying against censorship on mainstream social media. (Pitchfork)