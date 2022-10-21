Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Over Antisemitic Comments

Home News Trisha Valdez October 21st, 2022 - 6:32 PM

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” Statement sent out by a representative for Kering. The reasoning for this Luxury fashion house to cut ties with Kanye West was because of his recent antisemitic comments.

However, Balenciaga is not the only company distancing themselves from West. JPMorgan Chase confirmed that they had have decided to end its banking relationship with West. West has been banned from both Instagram and Twitter for his antisemitic comments.

Adidas has stayed silent through-out everything that has been taking place, which has brought other companies to try and convince Adidas to remove themselves from West. According to source, “Music News reports that officials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have written an open letter to Adidas, asking them to reconsider releasing products from West’s Yeezy footwear line. They have urged the sports brand to prove that they have not given his antisemitism a pass.”

West has shown no remorse and refuses to apologies for his remarks saying he made the comments to spur on animosity. Comments made by West were about the Jewish community. The hurtful comment made by West was about him going “death con 3” on the Jewish people.

In an interview when asked if he was sorry for the comment he made, he took a second to reflect then smiled and bluntly said “No.” Later on, in the same interview West said, “I want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage, and I’ve got to let go if that, and free myself of the trauma and say, look, I’m just going to give it all up to God right now. And to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug, and I want to say, I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”

It cannot be clear if this apologize was sincere, or part of an act. For more articles about Kanye West click here.