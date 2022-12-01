Kanye West Tells Alex Jones ‘I Like Hitler’

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Today consequence.net reported that artist Kanye West made an appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars program earlier and told the host he likes Hitler. In the following statement West tells Jones why he likes Hitler.

“I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Je viens de mettre 30 secondes Kanye West chez Alex Jones et Kanye dit:

“I see good things about Hitler also, I love everyone (…) this guy invented highways, the microphone (…) every human has something of value they brought to the table especially Hitler” pic.twitter.com/QwIINrzd24 — Philippe Berry (@ptiberry) December 1, 2022

A little later on in the segment West continued to tell Jones “I like Hitler. The Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world.”

As West was saying his remarks Jones pushed back by saying “I think most Jews are great people,” but continued with, “I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”

West has spent most of his time calling out Jewish people he believes have bullied him, such as Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, his brother, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Dave Chappelle, who he said was a “hack” for criticizing West on the “Jewish platform” Saturday Night Live. West even pulled out a net, which he claimed was longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an attempt at prop comedy.