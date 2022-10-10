Kanye West Locked Out of Twitter Following Antisemitic Tweet and Instagram Restricted for Policy Violations

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 11:15 AM

As of yesterday rapper Kanye West got locked out of his Twitter account for posting an antisemitic tweet and quickly Twitter removed the post because it violated rules and guidelines. A day before Twitter locked West out, Instagram blocked the artist from posting new content, commenting and sending messages because of policy violation. Meta has not mentioned what kind of content was removed from West’s account.

On Twitter and Instagram West made the following statements. It has been noted that the Instagram conversation West took a screen shot of was a conversation between him and rapper Sean Combs.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” said West on Twitter

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” said West on Instagram

When West posted on Twitter the The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) spoke out against his tweet by making a statement of their own on social media.